Atlanta Housing board poised to welcome two new commissioners

By Sean Keenan

The Atlanta Housing (AH) board of commissioners will soon welcome two new members, as the terms of Petrina Howard and Robert Rumley III come to a close.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms last week tapped attorney Pat Dixon Jr. to replace Rumley and Coca-Cola public relations specialist Yunice Emir to fill Howard’s seat.

A Howard University School of Law graduate and a legal system veteran of more than 40 years, Dixon last year became a partner at the local firm Dixon & Dixon. Before that, he worked for nearly a decade at the Fulton County Office of the County Attorney, according to City of Atlanta documents.

Dixon also serves as a City of Atlanta procurement appeals hearing officer.

Emir, according to her LinkedIn profile, has worked for the Coca-Cola Company for nearly 10 years, beginning in the sales department and, more recently, moving up through communications jobs to her current role as a marketing strategist.

Once sworn into the board of commissioners, Dixon and Emir would be expected to serve five-year terms.

The changes come at a time when AH is ensnared in a litany of legal issues, including a years-long battle over land deals with developer Integral Group and its business partners and a new wrongful termination lawsuit brought by a lawyer who once worked on the Integral Group negotiations.

The late AH commissioner James Allen Jr. left another board seat open when he passed away in June, although an AH spokesperson said filling the two posts whose terms recently expired are the top priority.

Emir and Dixon could not be reached for comment by press time, and this story will be updated as more information is provided.