Atlanta Housing teams with city’s homeless services partner to distribute emergency housing vouchers

Atlanta Housing’s (AH) board of commissioners on Wednesday passed a resolution paving the way for the distribution of 202 emergency housing vouchers for people whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), thanks to the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the new emergency housing voucher program expands upon AH’s federally supported Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP). As of late May, the HCVP had more than 24,000 applicants on its waiting list.

