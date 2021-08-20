Atlanta, meet your candidates for the Nov. 2 elections
Atlanta, meet your candidates for the Nov. 2 municipal elections.
The following candidates — including 14 contenders for mayor alone — filed qualifying paperwork by the Aug. 20 deadline. (None of them are officially on the ballot yet, though, as formal certification comes next week.) This list was accurate as of 7 p.m. on Aug. 20, an hour past the time that Atlanta Municipal Clerk Foris Webb III said any last-minute filers should have been added. The list is posted on the clerk’s website in a slideshow format.
MAYOR
Antonio Brown, Andre Dickens, Kirsten Dunn, Nolan English, Sharon Gay, Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, Rebecca L. King Glenn, Felicia Moore, Kasim Reed, Walter Reeves, Roosevelt Searles III, Richard N. Wright, S. Wrightson
CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT
Natalyn Mosby Archibong, Courtney English, Sam Manuel, Mike Russell, Doug Shipman
CITY COUNCIL POST 1 AT LARGE
Alfred “Shivy” Brooks, Michael Julian Bond (incumbent), Brandon Cory Goldberg, Todd A. Gray, Jereme D. Sharpe, Victor D. Tate
CITY COUNCIL POST 2 AT LARGE
Sonya Russell-Ofchus, Matt Westmoreland (incumbent)
CITY COUNCIL POST 3 AT LARGE
Jacki Labat, Ralph Long, Jodi Merriday, Keisha Sean Waites, Sherry B. Williams
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Clarence Blalock, Nathan Clubb, Russell Hopson, Kelly-Jeanne Lee, Jason Winston
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Amir Farokhi (incumbent)
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Byron Amos, Erika Estrada, Brandon Graham, Keona Jones, Elijah Porter, Ken Wainwright
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Rogelio Arcila, Larry B. Carter II, Jason Dozier, Kim Scott, DeBorah “Sister” Williams, Cleta Winslow (incumbent)
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Samuel Bacote, Liliana Bakhtiari, Mandy Mahoney, Katie Kissel, Doug Williams
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6
Justin Critz, Courtney Jenee DeDi, Kathryn Voelpel, Alex Wan
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 7
Howard Shook (incumbent)
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8
Mary Norwood
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 9
Dustin Hillis (incumbent), Devin Barrington Ward
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 10
Andrea L. Boone (incumbent), Jason Hudgins
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 11
Marci Collier Overstreet (incumbent), Ron Shakir
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 12
Antonio Lewis, Joyce Sheperd (incumbent), Jenne Shepherd
ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 1
Katie Howard, Wykeisha Howe
ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 2
Aretta Baldon (incumbent), Keisha Carey, Bethsheba “Queen Sheba” Rem
ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 3
Michelle Olympiadis (incumbent)
ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 4
Mikayla Arciaga, Jennifer McDonald
ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 5
Raynard Johnson, Erika Y. Mitchell (incumbent)
ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 6
Eshè Collins (incumbent), Patreece Hutcherson
ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION SEAT 7 AT LARGE
Patricia “Granny P” Crayton, Tamara Jones, Royce Carter Mann, Stephen Spring, Kanesha “KaCey” Venning
ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION SEAT 8 AT LARGE
Cynthia Briscoe Brown (incumbent), Keedar Whittle
ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION SEAT 9 AT LARGE
Jason B. Allen, Jason Esteves (incumbent), D’Jaris “DJ” James
