Atlanta, meet your candidates for the Nov. 2 elections

Atlanta, meet your candidates for the Nov. 2 municipal elections.

The following candidates — including 14 contenders for mayor alone — filed qualifying paperwork by the Aug. 20 deadline. (None of them are officially on the ballot yet, though, as formal certification comes next week.) This list was accurate as of 7 p.m. on Aug. 20, an hour past the time that Atlanta Municipal Clerk Foris Webb III said any last-minute filers should have been added. The list is posted on the clerk’s website in a slideshow format.

MAYOR

Antonio Brown, Andre Dickens, Kirsten Dunn, Nolan English, Sharon Gay, Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, Rebecca L. King Glenn, Felicia Moore, Kasim Reed, Walter Reeves, Roosevelt Searles III, Richard N. Wright, S. Wrightson

CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Natalyn Mosby Archibong, Courtney English, Sam Manuel, Mike Russell, Doug Shipman

CITY COUNCIL POST 1 AT LARGE

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks, Michael Julian Bond (incumbent), Brandon Cory Goldberg, Todd A. Gray, Jereme D. Sharpe, Victor D. Tate

CITY COUNCIL POST 2 AT LARGE

Sonya Russell-Ofchus, Matt Westmoreland (incumbent)

CITY COUNCIL POST 3 AT LARGE

Jacki Labat, Ralph Long, Jodi Merriday, Keisha Sean Waites, Sherry B. Williams

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Clarence Blalock, Nathan Clubb, Russell Hopson, Kelly-Jeanne Lee, Jason Winston

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Amir Farokhi (incumbent)

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

Byron Amos, Erika Estrada, Brandon Graham, Keona Jones, Elijah Porter, Ken Wainwright

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Rogelio Arcila, Larry B. Carter II, Jason Dozier, Kim Scott, DeBorah “Sister” Williams, Cleta Winslow (incumbent)

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

Samuel Bacote, Liliana Bakhtiari, Mandy Mahoney, Katie Kissel, Doug Williams

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

Justin Critz, Courtney Jenee DeDi, Kathryn Voelpel, Alex Wan

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 7

Howard Shook (incumbent)

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Mary Norwood

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 9

Dustin Hillis (incumbent), Devin Barrington Ward

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 10

Andrea L. Boone (incumbent), Jason Hudgins

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 11

Marci Collier Overstreet (incumbent), Ron Shakir

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 12

Antonio Lewis, Joyce Sheperd (incumbent), Jenne Shepherd

ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 1

Katie Howard, Wykeisha Howe

ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 2

Aretta Baldon (incumbent), Keisha Carey, Bethsheba “Queen Sheba” Rem

ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 3

Michelle Olympiadis (incumbent)

ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 4

Mikayla Arciaga, Jennifer McDonald

ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 5

Raynard Johnson, Erika Y. Mitchell (incumbent)

ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 6

Eshè Collins (incumbent), Patreece Hutcherson

ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION SEAT 7 AT LARGE

Patricia “Granny P” Crayton, Tamara Jones, Royce Carter Mann, Stephen Spring, Kanesha “KaCey” Venning

ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION SEAT 8 AT LARGE

Cynthia Briscoe Brown (incumbent), Keedar Whittle

ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION SEAT 9 AT LARGE

Jason B. Allen, Jason Esteves (incumbent), D’Jaris “DJ” James