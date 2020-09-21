Atlanta Technical College Adds $201.5 Million to Local Economy, Supports More Than 3,000 Jobs

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Recent Study Shows ATC Adds Value, Economic Mobility Across Region, State

By Atlanta Technical College

According to a recent economic impact study, Atlanta Technical College (ATC) has a $201.5M economic impact on the Atlanta region, accounting for more than 3,000 jobs. The study developed by EMSI, a national leading market data analysis firm, assessed the impact of ATC on the regional and statewide economies and the benefits generated by the college for students, taxpayers, and society.

The results of the economic impact report show that ATC creates a positive net impact on the regional economy and generates a positive return on investment for students, and the greater community. “ATC and other technical colleges serve as the backbone for local economies, support essential workforce growth and expand economic mobility opportunities with an unmatched return on the investment,” said ATC President Dr. Victoria Seals. “At ATC, we continue to expand our positive impact on our local community through innovative corporate initiatives and collaborative partnerships like our Center for Workforce Innovation.”

For every dollar invested in ATC, students gain $7.50 in lifetime earnings, taxpayers gain $7.80 in added tax revenue and public sector savings, and society gains $16.50 in additional income and social savings, as noted in the EMSI report.

“ATC represents one of the best opportunities for students, taxpayers and the region with our impact stretching far beyond our local community.” said Dr. Seals. “Not only does ATC have an incredible 99% job placement rate, but we also offer students and taxpayers some of the highest returns on their investments and careers that remain in high demand and essential to our global economy.”

ATC’s Impact At A Glance for FY2019

$27.6 Million – Operations Spending Impact $6.3 Million – Student Spending Impact $167.6 Million – Alumni Impact $201.5 Million – Total Impact 3,015 – Jobs Supported

For more information or to view the EMSI report, click here.

ABOUT ATLANTA TECHNICAL COLLEGE Atlanta Technical College is a vibrant part of the Technical College System of Georgia and was named its College of the Year in 2012. Prior to that, the college was selected as America’s Best Community College by Washington Monthly magazine. Most recently, Atlanta Technical College has been ranked one of the best in the nation for online courses and programs. In 2017, Atlanta Technical College celebrated 50 years of serving the City of Atlanta along with Fulton and Clayton Counties. For more information on Atlanta Technical College and its 150 programs, visit www.atlantatech.edu.