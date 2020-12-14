Atlanta Technical College Creates a Culture of Giving This Holiday Season

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Thanksgiving food drive, Secret Santa and a Student Angel Tree efforts spark holiday cheer

Atlanta Technical College (ATC) has embraced the season of giving by launching a series of initiatives aimed at addressing the needs of students and the surrounding community.

ATC kicked off the holiday season by providing more than 400 food boxes and hand-cooked holiday meals by ATC alum Chef Darrell “Das” Smith. More than 50 volunteers joined the college, in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Publix, at the Hank Aaron Academic Complex on Nov. 24.

The food drive was just the start to ATC’s community-focused efforts, however. The college’s senior leadership team partnered with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) to provide holiday cheer to a number of Atlanta’s most vulnerable youths. Each member of the leadership team has been assigned a child to serve a dual role as “Secret Santa” – an annual initiative spearheaded by the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).

“Families across the nation have been impacted by the pandemic in different ways which has manifested not only as a health crisis, but also, a financial crisis, leaving many families in need this holiday season,” said ATC President Dr. Victoria Seals. “At ATC, we don’t just consider the work – teaching and training that takes place inside the walls of our facility, but look for ways to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our students and our surrounding communities.”

Realizing the financial impacts faced by some of ATC’s students, the college makes a special effort each year to bring cheer and ease the financial burden for students and their families through the Angel Tree program.

Keeping the Cheer 365 Days a Year

The Atlanta Technical College Foundation has recently launched its “Power of One” campaign to assist students in need throughout the year. Whether providing emergency financial assistance for supplies or bridging the digital divide for students who may not have internet access or a computer, the “Power of One” effort aims at meeting students’ immediate needs.

“During this holiday season, we are asking donors, graduates and community leaders to join us in making a life-lasting difference in the lives of our students,” says Dr. Jamar Jeffers. “All it takes is one person, making one donation, to change one life. It’s that simple.”

Dr. Jeffers notes that the generous support from ATC’s donors helps the college maintain its 99% job placement rate and contribute more than $200 million in economic impact to the region. “There simply is no better return on your investment than here at ATC,” added Jeffers. “Dr. Seals has encouraged a culture of giving at ATC which permeates from the halls of the college to the community we serve.”

To donate to the Power of One campaign, please visit the Foundation’s website. For more information about Atlanta Technical College, visit www.AtlantaTech.edu.

