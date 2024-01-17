Whataburger, the fast food chain headquartered in San Antonio, can officially call Atlanta home of its 1000th franchise in the nation thanks to the location that just opened in Vinings.

The celebration was met with dozens of Whataburger executive leadership, along with representatives from Coca-Cola and Cobb County Chamber of Commerce. Other partners included the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the Atlanta Braves, the Georgia Restaurant Association, and more.

Ed Nelson, president and CEO of Whataburger, said he’s grateful to be opening the location in Atlanta — and the first one inside the perimeter.

Nelson said the larger Atlanta community has been “so welcoming” and he’s excited to watch the restaurant grow its relationship with the city.

The restaurant presented the Atlanta Community Food Bank with a $10,000 check, part of a total $100,000 effort from the company across numerous states.

The drive thru line wrapped around the building when the location officially opened up, with some saying they’re excited to try their first Whataburger.

“We’re going to earn the right to be called your hometown Whataburger in every community we serve,” Nelson said.