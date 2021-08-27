Atlanta’s Mayoral Candidates Face-Off on Future of Greenspace

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Submitted by: Host Partners of the Mayoral Forum on Greenspace

Atlanta is the “City in the Forest,” built upon a network of creeks and streams on the banks of the Chattahoochee, with a growing network of parks, trails, and natural spaces that connect communities.

Throughout the pandemic, parks and recreation centers emerged as cornerstones of our communities. Under the shade of trees and in our natural and open spaces, we enjoyed fresh air and sunshine, and connected with our neighbors safely and at a distance.

Now more than ever, we recognize trees, waterways, and greenspaces as critical infrastructure, foundational components of a healthy, equitable, resilient, and thriving city. They also provide vital habitat for the wildlife with whom we share our urban environment.

As Atlanta continues to grow and develop (adding an additional 106,000 people over the next 10 years), prioritizing accessible and wonderful greenspace will be necessary to maintain and enhance the quality of life for all Atlantans.

Your vote for Atlanta’s next mayor on November 2nd will help determine

the success of this vision for the future.

Join Atlanta’s greenspace community and award-winning journalist and retired WSB Channel 2 Director of Editorials & Public Affairs, Jocelyn Dorsey, for the Mayoral Forum on Greenspace on Wednesday, September 8th from 6 – 8 p.m. Together, we’ll learn how each candidate’s administration will value, manage, grow, and preserve Atlanta’s defining natural resources in the years to come.

Registration is open for this virtual event: bit.ly/greenmayorforum

Click the links below to explore the mission and work of the environmental nonprofits hosting the Mayoral Forum on Greenspace:

Atlanta BeltLine Partnership

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper

The Conservation Fund

EarthShare Georgia

Eco-Action

Georgia Audubon

Georgia Conservancy

Greening Youth Foundation

The Nature Conservancy

Park Pride

Piedmont Park Conservancy

Trees Atlanta

The Trust for Public Land

West Atlanta Watershed Alliance

