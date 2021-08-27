Atlanta’s Mayoral Candidates Face-Off on Future of Greenspace
Atlanta is the “City in the Forest,” built upon a network of creeks and streams on the banks of the Chattahoochee, with a growing network of parks, trails, and natural spaces that connect communities.
Throughout the pandemic, parks and recreation centers emerged as cornerstones of our communities. Under the shade of trees and in our natural and open spaces, we enjoyed fresh air and sunshine, and connected with our neighbors safely and at a distance.
Now more than ever, we recognize trees, waterways, and greenspaces as critical infrastructure, foundational components of a healthy, equitable, resilient, and thriving city. They also provide vital habitat for the wildlife with whom we share our urban environment.
As Atlanta continues to grow and develop (adding an additional 106,000 people over the next 10 years), prioritizing accessible and wonderful greenspace will be necessary to maintain and enhance the quality of life for all Atlantans.
Your vote for Atlanta’s next mayor on November 2nd will help determine
the success of this vision for the future.
Join Atlanta’s greenspace community and award-winning journalist and retired WSB Channel 2 Director of Editorials & Public Affairs, Jocelyn Dorsey, for the Mayoral Forum on Greenspace on Wednesday, September 8th from 6 – 8 p.m. Together, we’ll learn how each candidate’s administration will value, manage, grow, and preserve Atlanta’s defining natural resources in the years to come.
Registration is open for this virtual event: bit.ly/greenmayorforum
