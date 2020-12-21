Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Eric Tanenblatt, Crawford Schneider, William M. Kaneko, and Victor H. Boyajian

Making a car drive itself is hard. Remaining compliant while doing it is harder still, thanks to government stakeholders advancing new, complex and sometimes conflicting regulatory frameworks in every corner of the country.

As the driverless revolution shifts into fifth gear, companies seeking to develop, deploy and scale autonomy face a shifting and uncertain legal landscape. Dentons boasts the world’s first and largest multi-discipline, multi-jurisdictional autonomous vehicle practice, with the expertise and footprint necessary to provide sound legal, technical and policy advice.

Our latest report: Autonomous Vehicles in the US: 50-State Roundup examines the mobility revolution across the US, providing the most up-to-date information on driverless vehicle testing and deployment in each state.

Click here to view report (PDF)

This is sponsored content.