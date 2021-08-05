LOADING

Atlanta Civic Circle Housing Affordability

Biden’s eviction ban offers breathing room to hundreds of thousands of Georgians

Sean Keenan August 5, 2021 12:46 pm
More than 250,000 Georgia renters have secured a few more weeks of protection from potential displacement, after the Biden Administration on Tuesday enacted an eviction moratorium for communities severely afflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies most of Georgia — and all metro Atlanta counties — as at high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The issuance of a new federal eviction ban will shield most of the 251,700 Georgia renters threatened with eviction until Oct. 3, according to the CDC order.

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.

