Biden’s eviction ban offers breathing room to hundreds of thousands of Georgians

More than 250,000 Georgia renters have secured a few more weeks of protection from potential displacement, after the Biden Administration on Tuesday enacted an eviction moratorium for communities severely afflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies most of Georgia — and all metro Atlanta counties — as at high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The issuance of a new federal eviction ban will shield most of the 251,700 Georgia renters threatened with eviction until Oct. 3, according to the CDC order.

