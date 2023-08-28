As National Black Business Month comes to a close, Goodwill of North Georgia recognizes the success stories of participants of the GoodBIZ program.

The GoodBIZ Program equips participants with the necessary tools to establish and enhance their small business ventures.

Wesley Chenoweth, a graduate of the GoodBIZ program, successfully improved his company Grizzly Delivery, LLC, with the program’s aid. Grizzly Delivery handles passenger transportation, courier delivery, and logistics services in Athens, Georgia. Chenoweth enrolled in the program in 2019 and acknowledges it for providing a nurturing and secure environment to learn, make mistakes, and develop. Grizzly Delivery, LLC was awarded the 2020 Micro-Business of the Year award as a testament to its accomplishments.

Tamara Miller, owner of Deity Body Care, turned to Goodwill’s GoodBIZ program when she was ready to turn her passion for helping her friends into a business. Deity Body Care makes organic skin and haircare products.

Miller says, “In the GoodBIZ program, I was able to meet other like-minded people whose wisdom has helped shape how I run my business.” Through the program, Miller studied business feasibility, financial management, and marketing. Through the knowledge gained through GoodBIZ workshops and networking opportunities, Miller has watched her business grow swiftly in just a few short years.

Bonnie Miles was inspired to start ELLA Designs when she realized her passion for sewing could be profitable. Miles turned to Goodwill’s GoodBIZ program to study business feasibility, financial management, marketing, and more.

Miles has established a thriving business in McDonough, providing services such as embroidery, digitizing, twill lettering with applied embroidery, sewing, fine tailoring, design, and alterations. She acknowledges the GoodBIZ program for enriching her understanding of managing her business.

James Thomas, founder of Montfichet & Company, a full-service marketing and web development agency headquartered in Atlanta, credits Goodwill’s GoodBIZ program for helping him with his company.

“Goodwill’s GoodBIZ program provided me with lifelong mentors, partners, and friendships that have grown my business in a short period. Thomas says. “They have shown me that continuous growth and development are essential to any thriving business owner.”

In the last four years, Goodwill’s GoodBIZ initiative has assisted over 150 entrepreneurs in pursuing entrepreneurship.

Goodwill is hosting the Battle of the BIZ Gala, where graduates of GoodBIZ can compete for a cash prize to boost their businesses. The gala is scheduled for October 21st and tickets and sponsorship opportunities are currently available for interested individuals to participate in this thrilling event.

Click here to learn more about the GoodBIZ program.

This is sponsored content.