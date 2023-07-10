By Rizwan Peera, President, Buckhead Business Association

Atlanta’s vibrant Buckhead community is abuzz with anticipation as the storied Buckhead Business Association (BBA) continues to deliver a series of remarkable events and initiatives throughout the year. With a vision to become the driving force for business success and community development, the BBA stands as a prominent organization empowering entrepreneurs, fostering valuable connections, and giving back to the local community.

The Buckhead Business Association was founded in 1951 and has served as a pillar of the Buckhead business community ever since. After a brief hiatus due to pandemic-related complications in the 2021-2022 season, BBA re-launched in May 2022 and has finally started the highly anticipated return of their Business Empowerment Breakfasts. These thought-provoking events are designed to inspire and educate BBA members and the broader community. Featuring engaging speakers who have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields, the Business Empowerment Breakfasts offer invaluable insights, practical strategies and networking opportunities to drive personal and professional growth. Stay tuned for the announcement of the captivating speakers who will grace these events in the coming months.

Another long-standing aspect of BBA is its ability to help business owners and professionals do more than “network” by building meaningful relationships amongst its membership and community at large. To facilitate this, the association regularly organizes engaging social events at some of Buckhead’s most exciting venues. Attendees can look forward to the perfect blend of business and pleasure, as they connect with like-minded professionals in a relaxed and vibrant setting. These socials provide an ideal platform to forge new partnerships, exchange ideas and build lasting connections that can contribute to the growth and success of businesses in the Buckhead community.

This is further fueled by BBA’s newest event, the Power Circle, described as an intense yet intimate mastermind project that provides members with a unique opportunity to get one of their professional needs met by a select group of highly engaged members. Soon to come is the relaunch of BBA’s mentorship program, adding yet another layer to the value that the Buckhead Business Association is seeking to build.

The Buckhead Business Association firmly believes in the power of giving back. Through our community service events, we actively engage in initiatives that uplift, beautify and impact the Buckhead neighborhood. With a commitment to making a positive difference, BBA members support local nonprofits, contribute to charitable causes and participate in volunteer programs. Whether assisting in the clean-up of a local nature preserve, or raising funds for local non-profits, BBA is continuing on its mission to support the Buckhead community. By joining forces with the BBA, business leaders and professionals can take part in these fulfilling community service events, cultivating a sense of pride and unity while leaving a legacy within Buckhead.

October 19, 2023 marks the return of the highly anticipated Taste of Buckhead. As the 18th iteration of this culinary extravaganza, the event promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience showcasing the very best of Buckhead’s dining scene. From renowned restaurants to local vendors and beverage brands, attendees will have the opportunity to savor delectable dishes, sample delightful drinks and immerse themselves in the vibrant culinary culture of Buckhead. With close to 1,000 attendees, Taste of Buckhead provides an unparalleled platform for businesses to showcase their offerings, gain exposure and leave a lasting impression on food enthusiasts from across Georgia and the Southeast. Learn more about participating as a business or restaurant, and purchase tickets at tobatl.com.

Having served as BBA president since May 2022, I am thrilled to see our vibrant community come alive with a stringent focus on moving our organization forward by creating immeasurable value for our members. From our Business Empowerment Breakfasts to engaging socials, community service initiatives, and the highly anticipated Taste of Buckhead, these events embody the spirit of collaboration, growth, and giving back that defines our association. I invite all business leaders and professionals to join us on this journey as we empower, connect, and continue to make a lasting impact on the Buckhead business landscape.

