LOADING

Type to search

Atlanta Civic Circle Democracy

Could Georgia’s growing diverse population lead to gerrymandering?

Tammy Joyner August 18, 2021 10:07 am
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

New federal census data show Georgians are more ethnically and racially diverse and live mostly in and around large cities like Atlanta, Savannah and Macon.

The data is key in reshaping Georgia’s political landscape and determining the outcome of future elections. Georgia lawmakers and cartographers will use the data this fall to create new political districts based on the state’s heavily shifted demographics.

That prospect has voting rights and groups advocating for fair and equitable redistricting worried. They fear the new data along with the shortened redistricting process — a result of the delayed census data due to the pandemic and schedule changes — could lead to map manipulations and make gerrymandering more likely.

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Previous Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Corporate Sponsors


Platinum Sponsors

Recent Posts

Additional Sponsors

Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020