Atlanta Civic Circle Housing Affordability

Court to determine if extended-stay hotel guests should be protected by tenant rights

Sean Keenan August 17, 2021 4:01 pm
A case developing in Georgia’s court of appeals could soon determine whether three people who have lived at an extended-stay hotel in DeKalb County are legally recognized as residents, rather than as guests — and, effectively, whether they can be shielded from displacement by the federal eviction moratorium.

The three plaintiffs, who are represented by the Atlanta Legal Aid Society (ALAS) — including one tenant who has moved out already and is seeking injunctive relief and damages — are delinquent on payments for their stay, and Decatur’s Efficiency Lodge wants them out. After all, they each signed an “innkeeper-guest contract” that explicitly says the hotel can disconnect utilities and remove a guest’s belongings “in the event the rent is not paid when due,” among other issues that might violate the agreement.

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.

