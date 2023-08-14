The American Heart Association urges youth sports coaches, parents, and student athletes to know how to help in an emergency—on and off the field

According to the National Museum of Archives, the power of sports has many applications. Sports unite people, teach values, and inspire hope and pride.1 Nonetheless, sports also have a way of amplifying voices of those who are often unheard and showcasing the importance of addressing the needs in our communities. One of those needs is the power of knowing the lifesaving skill of Hands-Only CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) on and off the big screen.

Just as Bronny James, 18-year-old college basketball player and Damar Hamlin, 24-year-old Buffalo Bills football player experienced cardiac arrest, there are countless youth athletes in local communities who also experienced cardiac arrest but had an unfortunate outcome.

Some of the most common causes of death in sports are sudden cardiac arrest, heat stroke, and traumatic head injury. In fact, 75% of all fatalities that occur during sports are cardiovascular related and many are youth under the age of 18.

In 2010, Tyrell Spencer was playing a game of basketball at a recreation center where he experienced a sudden cardiac arrest on the court. Despite the adults and athletes present, no action was taken to perform CPR, and an AED was not used. Sadly, Tyrell passed away at the age of 18. It wasn’t until earlier this year that Tyrell’s body was exhumed to have an autopsy performed. His cause of death was revealed to be cardiac arrhythmia, defined as an abnormal electrical heartbeat that cannot sustain blood flow, causing Spencer’s heart to stop beating and his body to collapse.

“It has been a long journey to find the answers as to what happened to my son,” said Dionne Mack, Spencer’s mother and advocate for the American Heart Association. “After all that I’ve been through both legally and emotionally, I’ve found the strength to continue to fight for other youth athletes’ heart safety so that no other parent has to go through what I’ve been through.”

By collaborating with the American Heart Association, Dionne has dedicated her efforts to sharing Tyrell’s story and bringing awareness to Hands-Only CPR and AED training and prevention to ensure the safety of student athletes.

“It is a good thing for your children to participate in sports because it keeps them healthy and active,” continued Mack. “However, I want the youth and their parents to know that they can safely participate in sports activities because the coaching staff and supporters are confident in using CPR and an AED in the event of a cardiac arrest. The power of knowing and using these lifesaving skills could save a child’s life.”

Present day, we are still seeing lives lost due to lack of bystander CPR performance for sudden cardiac arrest victims. Sadly, youth sports coaches are going for extended periods of time without being trained in CPR/first aid, concussion management, general safety and injury prevention. In fact, studies show less than one third of youth coaches have been trained in CPR in the past year.

“Because of the prevalence of cardiac arrest with young athletes, our coaching staff has combatted the narrative of working hard with minimal rest,” said Abdulaziz Mohammed, physical therapist assistant and East Point Runnin Rebels basketball coach. “We are more attentive to their physical and mental well-being in an effort to reduce the risks of a cardiac event and empower them to play at an optimal level.”

The American Heart Association wants youth sports coaches, parents and athletes to know how to help in an emergency–both on and off the field. Resources such as the CPR & First Aid in Youth Sports Training Kit is designed for youth coaches to ensure they and their community know the lifesaving skills of CPR, how to use an AED, and how to help during sports related emergencies.

“There’s only one way we can create a nation of lifesavers,” said Scott Webb, board chairman of the American Heart Association in metro Atlanta and Vice President, Account Services, Pointnext Technology Services at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “We must ensure that everyone in metro Atlanta has access to the resources and tools to learn and feel confident about administering the lifesaving skill of Hands-Only CPR and using an AED. We’re calling on our entire community to support this effort so that the American Heart Association can continue to save more lives.”

