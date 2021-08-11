Curtain opens on redistricting with new, more detailed census data to be released Thursday

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

On Thursday, the Census Bureau will release new data that should help kick America’s redistricting process into high gear. This effort is already months behind due to the pandemic and schedule changes.

The data used for redistricting will be officially released during a 1 p.m.census bureau news conference. It will be an initial analysis of the first local-level results from the 2020 Census on population change, race, ethnicity, the 18 years and over population, and housing occupancy status.

Getting this second set of census data amounts to a big day for Democracy.

