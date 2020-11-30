Dawgs and Jackets 2019 – GA/GA Tech pregame – Photos by Kelly Jordan

Dawgs and Jackets 2019 – GA/GA Tech pregame – Photos by Kelly JordanFans await the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
Note: continuing a series about great events that are canceled in 2020, but will hopefully return in 2021. Kelly
Georgia flags flying in The Varsity parking lot before the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
Buzz - the Georgia Tech mascot - peps up the crowd ahead of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
The Georgia Tech band during the pregame festivities ahead of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
The Georgia Tech band during the pregame festivities for the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
