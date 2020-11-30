LOADING

Dawgs and Jackets 2019 – GA/GA Tech pregame – Photos by Kelly Jordan

Kelly Jordan
Kelly Jordan November 30, 2020 11:40 am
Dawgs Jackets 2019 UGA GA Tech pregame Fans await the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
Note: continuing a series about great events that are canceled in 2020, but will hopefully return in 2021. Kelly

 

UGAGT2019Pregame_01
Fans await the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_02
A poster for the2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_03
Seen before the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_04
Fans await the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_05
Seen before the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_06
Seen before the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_07
Fans play cornhole while awaiting the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_08
Seen before the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_09
A Georgia football decal on a car before the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_10
Seen before the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_11
A Georgia football fan awaits the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_12
Georgia football fans tailgating before the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_13
Georgia flags flying in The Varsity parking lot before the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_14
Georgia fans at The Varsity before the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_15
Football fans at The Varsity ahead of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_16
Georgia fans at the Varsity ahead of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_17
A Georgia fan awaits the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_18
Fans await the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_19
Buzz - the Georgia Tech mascot - peps up the crowd ahead of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_20
Georgia Tech fans pose before the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_21
The Georgia Tech band during the pregame festivities ahead of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_22
The Georgia Tech band during the pregame festivities for the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_23
The Georgia Tech cheerleaders and marching band at the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_24
The Georgia Tech band performs for fans ahead of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_25
Fans await the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_26
Fans pose with Chick-Fil-A mascots ahead of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_27
Outside of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_28
UGA Football fans at the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_29
On the scene at the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_30
Outside of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_31
Outside of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_32
Fans await the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
UGAGT2019Pregame_33
Fans await the start of the 2019 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game
Kelly Jordan
Kelly Jordan

Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.

