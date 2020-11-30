LOADING

Type to search

Submitted Photos Photo Picks Kelly Jordan Media

Dawgs and Jackets – GA/GA Tech pregame – 2017 – Photos by Kelly Jordan

Kelly Jordan
Kelly Jordan November 30, 2020 11:18 am
Dawgs Jackets 2017 UGA GA Tech football pregame marching band The Georgia Tech Marching Band before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Note: continuing a series about great events that are canceled in 2020, but will hopefully return in 2021. Kelly
UGAGT2017Pregame_01
The Georgia Tech Marching Band before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_02
Seen during the pregame for the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_03
Fans wait for the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_04
Fans await the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_05
Seen during the pregame festivities for the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_06
Fans get ready for the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_07
Seen during the pregame festivities for the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_08
Fans tailgating before the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_09
Fans waiting for the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_10
Fans outside of The Varsity ahead of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_11
Ahead of the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_12
Fans await the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_13
At the entrance of Bobby Dodd Stadium before the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_14
Tailgating before the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_15
Fans await the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_16
Fans await the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_17
Seen before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_18
Fans await the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_19
The Georgia Tech Marching Band performs ahead of the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_20
The Georgia Tech Marching Band prepares for the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_21
The Georgia Tech Marching Band awaits the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_22
The Ramblin' Wreck before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_23
The Georgia Tech cheer squad before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_24
The Georgia Tech Marching Band
UGAGT2017Pregame_25
The Georgia Tech Marching Band before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_26
The Georgia Tech Marching Band performs before the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_27
The Georgia Tech marching band performs ahead of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_28
A Georgia Tech fan awaits the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_29
Cheerleaders and the marching band before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_30
Cheerleaders and the marching band before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_31
Seen outside of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_32
Fans await the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_33
Fans pose for a photo before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_34
Fans await the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_35
A fan waits for the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_36
A fan awaits the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_37
A fan outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_38
Outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_39
A fan on the Georgia Tech campus before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_40
On the Georgia Tech campus ahead of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_41
A fan awaits the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_42
A fan enters Bobby Dodd Stadium before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_43
Outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_44
Outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_45
Crowds wait to enter the stadium ahead of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_46
Outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium ahead of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
UGAGT2017Pregame_47
Looking into Bobby Dodd Stadium before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Kelly Jordan
Kelly Jordan

Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.

    1
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020