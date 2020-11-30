Dawgs and Jackets – GA/GA Tech pregame – 2017 – Photos by Kelly Jordan

Dawgs and Jackets – GA/GA Tech pregame – 2017 – Photos by Kelly JordanThe Georgia Tech Marching Band before the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
Note: continuing a series about great events that are canceled in 2020, but will hopefully return in 2021. Kelly
At the entrance of Bobby Dodd Stadium before the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
The Georgia Tech Marching Band performs ahead of the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
The Georgia Tech Marching Band prepares for the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
The Georgia Tech Marching Band awaits the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
The Georgia Tech Marching Band performs before the start of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
The Georgia Tech marching band performs ahead of the 2017 Georgia / Georgia Tech football game in Atlanta
Leave a Comment