United Way of Greater Atlanta is asking you to consider making a difference this holiday season by giving to their Child Well-Being Fund. If you give before the end of 2023, Delta Air Lines will match your pledge, up to $100,000.

Nearly 500,000 of Greater Atlanta’s 1.2 million children and youth live in areas of high need, where measures of child well-being are significantly lower than their neighbors’. Your neighborhood is likely within a few miles of children, youth, and families who need your support.

United Way’s 2023 Child Well-Being: Insights for Impact Report found that 79 neighborhoods across the Greater Atlanta region are both high-need and declining. The 77,000 children in these areas are facing severe obstacles to achieving their full potential due to lack of equitable access to health care, education, housing, and healthy food.

When you give to the Child Well-Being Fund, you’re funding programs and partners who work within these communities to achieve a more equitable outcome — programs like CareerReady ATL, which offers an alternative pathway to success for teens and young adults, and partners like CDF Action and Metamorphasis Powerhouse Company, both of which prioritize education among children in areas of high need. United Way’s reach across Greater Atlanta is expansive. In 2022, they invested over $84 million into the community to increase child well-being. Investments like these aren’t possible without your support. Help unlock the potential of children, families, and communities by donating to United Way’s Child Well-Being Mission Fund and have your gift doubled by Delta Air Lines today.

This is sponsored content.