By Maria Saporta

Upon receiving the Four Pillar Award from the Council for Quality Growth, Oct. 12, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian declared his everlasting love for Atlanta.

“Atlanta is, and forever will be, my home,” Bastian told the crowd of more than 1,300 people at the Georgia World Congress Center’s Georgia Ballroom. “I love the people of this city. I love the ambition. I love the beauty of our city. I love the hope and optimism that abounds. I love how this city pulls together. It’s a more inclusive city. That’s the Atlanta I know, and that’s the Atlanta I love.”

Ed Bastian hugs Andrew Young as Ginny Rometty, Frank Blake and Michael Paris watch (Photo by Maria Saporta)

Just a few days earlier, Bastian marked his 25th anniversary of joining Delta Air Lines and moving to Atlanta. “I didn’t know anything about Atlanta, and I didn’t know anything about airlines,” Bastian acknowledged. In fact, Bastian was 25 before he took his first trip on an airplane.

Speaker after speaker, however, complimented Bastian for his leadership at Delta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens kicked it off by saying Bastian was a CEO who truly leads with purpose, which was the dinner’s theme.

Dan Cathy, chairman of Chick-fil-A, spoke of being on a flight with Bastian. Cathy was flying first class. Bastian was flying economy.

“What a lesson in leadership – leading from seat 23C,” Cathy said.

Lyn Martin, CEO of the New York Stock Exchange, said great CEOs true test of leadership are not those who can lead through good times, but those who can lead in bad times. Bastian is one of those leaders, she said.

Frank Blake, former chair of Delta’s board of director and retired CEO of the Home Depot, remembered how Delta was enjoying its best month in business in February 2020.

Liz Blake greets Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as her husband, Frank Blake, chats with Doug Hertz (Photo by Maria Saporta)

“A couple of weeks later, the company saw 90 percent of its revenues disappear,” Blake said, adding that Bastian’s approach to leadership during that downward spiral was to take care of employees and customers. The Delta experience was chronicled in the documentary – “The Steepest Climb” – which can be viewed on Delta flights.

Ginni Rometty, retired CEO of IBM, said Bastian’s response to the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 was to close the opportunity gap that has hurt the ability of Blacks to improve their economic status.

Bastian removed the requirement of a four-year college degree from most applicants seeking a job (including pilots) with Delta, she said.

John Hope Bryant, founder and CEO of Operation HOPE, called Bastian a brother from another mother.

“I love Ed,” Bryant said. “He’s the Robert Woodruff of our time.” (Robert W. Woodruff was the lead benefactor of civic efforts in Atlanta for much of the past century, and the foundation that bears his name continues to invest in the city’s major initiatives).

Former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young served on Delta’s board for years and encouraged the airline to expand its international service, especially to the continent of Africa. Young started off his talk saying he had never seen Bastian when he wasn’t smiling. He then said Bastian’s leadership has helped bring the world together.

“This is the largest airline in the world,” Young said. “If there’s a chance for world peace, it’s Delta growing its family. They represent peace on earth.”

One of the most touching moments of the evening was when Daniel Bastian spoke about his older brother.

“Integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching,” Daniel Bastian said. “When I was 15, I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer (and given six months to live).”

At the time, Ed Bastian was 26 living in New York City. He would drive his brother for treatments and stay with him despite having a demanding job at PriceWaterhouse.

Ed Bastian poses with his fiancé Debra Strand and his daughter Abby Bastian before the dinner (Photo by Maria Saporta)

“I was a selfish 15-year-old,” Daniel Bastian said. “I didn’t think about the sacrifices he had to make.”

Bastian was visibly humbled by all the warm words people shared, saying it made him uncomfortable.

“I wouldn’t be here without 100,000 men and women who work for Delta,” said Bastian, who also thanked his fiancé Debra Strand and his children.

Michael Paris, CEO of the Council for Quality Growth, said the 2023 Four Pillar Award event was one of the biggest in the organization’s history. Several previous recipients came to the dinner, including Dan Cathy, Andrew Young, Wayne Mason, Wayne Hill, Doug Hertz and Arthur Blank.