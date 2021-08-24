LOADING

Atlanta Civic Circle Democracy

Democracy Class Atlanta pilot program brings civics back to city classrooms

Tammy Joyner August 24, 2021 10:22 am
Atlanta high school students are slated to take part in a pilot program that could make learning about democracy part of school curriculums nationwide.

An estimated 2,000 Atlanta Public Schools juniors and seniors will learn about the history of democracy and the importance of local government in a new initiative called Democracy Class Atlanta.

“APS students live in the cradle of the civil rights movement, and there is no better way to carry on that legacy than for our students to help launch Democracy Class Atlanta,” Atlanta Board of Education chair Jason Esteves said in a statement.

1 Comment

  1. Evolution August 24, 2021 2:03 pm

    Might not hurt to bring back history and geography too.Report

    Reply

