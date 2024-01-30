In 2018, I transitioned to a semi-retired lifestyle in Washington Park, nestled in the Historic Westside, just west of Vine City. I’ve lived there for 44 years and raised two wonderful daughters. Formerly a twice-elected city council member representing Vine City, English Ave., Mozley Park, Dixie Hills, and other westside neighborhoods, in 1992, I collaborated on a $8 million community trust fund to build over 200 affordable, single-family homes in Vine City and English Ave.

In 2020, I met Carlton Brown, the CEO of Direct Invest Development — an impact focused firm specializing in devising strategies to channel capital into disinvested communities for the creation of sustainable, restorative human settlements. This comprehensive approach addresses human, social, economic and cultural development, concurrently preserving environmental resources for future generations. Hailing from Jackson, Miss., Carlton has been a global developer in disinvested Black and Brown communities since 1986, earning national recognition as a thought leader in improving urban communities.

Jabari Simama is a former Atlanta City Councilman Representing District 3 and senior advisor on the Diamond Hill project working with Direct Invest. He writes a regular column on government and education for Governing.

During our meeting, Brown, a Princeton University-educated architect, shared his vision for Diamond Hill — a $2 billion investment in a Black community on land owned by Clark Atlanta University since 1865. This collaboration between Direct Invest and the University extends beyond a typical landlord-lessee arrangement. Part of the generated profits will play a crucial role in fortifying the school’s financial stability, ensuring ongoing support for students amid the challenges of a continually rising cost environment.

The development seeks to establish a diverse community, permanently allocating 40 percent of housing for individuals with incomes ranging from 30 percent to 80 percent of the Area Median Income, surpassing the legal mandate of 15 percent affordability. Furthermore, set asides are planned for AUC faculty, staff, and current and former Vine City residents. This inclusive approach resonated with me, envisioning a home suitable for both my mother, an office clerk and my daughter, a single millennial with a pet dog named Banks.

Brown emphasized the environmentally conscious elements of the development, showcasing features such as stormwater recapture and fully decarbonized buildings. The project prioritizes green spaces, outdoor performances, community art and provides venue for small local businesses. Incorporating smart technology, including automated furniture, the apartments can seamlessly transform a bedroom into an office with just a touch of a button. The development’s proximity to the Vine City MARTA station enables residents to reduce their reliance on cars, fostering a community that is resilient to the impacts of climate change.

The “third spaces,” resembling hotel lobbies, encourage residential interaction and community building, open to all Vine City residents, avoiding harm to intact neighborhoods. Gizman Abbas, another principal, shared a vision to revive the tradition of professors inviting students for dinner, fostering informal learning — a concept I embraced from personal experiences as a student and a teacher.

Clarification is needed on the number and heights of buildings. Currently, the plan doesn’t exceed eight buildings with none higher than 18 stories. Townhomes will be available for purchase on favorable terms to round out the housing mix. Some express attachment to Herndon Stadium, demolished in the ’90s, raising concerns, but I’m not aware of any Olympic venue in the U.S. beloved like the Roman Colosseum or Wembley Stadium. Most residents we’ve spoken with prefer a green, mixed-income development over environmental and parking hazards associated with a concrete stadium.

Critics claim insensitivity to the Westside Land Use Framework; however, our plan aims to rectify rising housing costs and gentrification caused by previous restrictions. As a former city councilman, I view land use plans as a means to create healthy, sustainable communities for mixed-income residents — not posts set in concrete that impede affordability. Further, as a father, I’ve experienced the dark side of gentrification personally as my oldest daughter came up short repeatedly trying to purchase a home in the neighborhood where she was raised. Her troubles stemmed from investor speculation gone wild and restrictive zoning similar to what exists in Vine City.

Engaging with hundreds of residents, trust emerges as a critical concern due to past unfulfilled promises by developers, public officials, and neighborhood leaders. Our commitment is to work collaboratively, delivering on promises to build a community that residents desire for generations to come.

This opportunity to build Dr. King’s Beloved Community is unprecedented in the U.S., honoring neighborhood history and empowering small, minority-owned businesses. Diamond Hill aims to create sustainable jobs, fostering economic circulation within the community before funds leave for external accounts.

This project represents our Olympic moment, echoing Maynard Jackson’s call to embrace the “book, the ballot and the buck.” Diamond Hill is not only an investment for CAU students but a stimulus for residents, fulfilling a decades-long wait for this transformative opportunity on the Westside.

Meeting notification: To attend a “community roundtable” discussion about Diamond Hill on Jan. 30 or Feb. 8, email jabarisimama.communtyoutreach@gmail.com.