By Charles Redding, CEO & President

By now everyone has watched in horror while wildfires devastated the city of Lahaina, Hawaii. By all accounts, the wildfires are the deadliest in U.S. history. At least 114 people have been confirmed dead, and officials estimate that more than 1,000 could still be unaccounted for. This is a deadly reminder that preparation and response to these types of disasters are critical to saving lives.

2022 Crisis in Ukraine

MedShare initiated its disaster relief protocol in response to the crisis in Ukraine and surrounding countries on February 28, 2022. With no end to the crisis in sight, we continue to work hand-in-hand with our partners to deliver health and hope to the millions of men, women and children impacted by the ravages of war, and the selfless doctors, nurses, support personnel and volunteers committed to serving them and their families. Since the start of the war in 2022 MedShare has sent 20 large scale shipments of aid and supported 40 medical mission teams from the US, impacting nearly 200,000 patients and delivering nearly $12 million in aid.

2020 Global COVID-19 Response

Within days of the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a global health emergency, MedShare sent a shipment of PPE to Wuhan, China followed by two additional shipments of face masks to the region. As COVID-19 spread around the world, we pivoted to support safety-net clinics and hospitals in the United States in addition to nonprofit partners in Africa. The pivot we made in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, along with our other programmatic interventions, allowed us to improve the lives of 4.8 million people in 61 countries, including the U.S.

2017 Responding to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria

Following some of the worst natural disasters in recorded history, MedShare launched its largest ever disaster relief response in 2017. Partnering with more than 40 healthcare and relief organizations, MedShare donated over $1.4 million in medical supplies, biomedical equipment, and emergency care items to communities across 12 countries and territories. When hospital stock rooms were empty and patients went without treatment, MedShare delivered lifesaving supplies. When families were without power, MedShare delivered generators. When communities were struggling, MedShare delivered hope.

2014 Responding to Ebola Outbreak in West Africa

Who can forget the tragic sight of the victims of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa during its peak in 2014? According to the World Health Organization, the 2014 outbreak of Ebola virus in West Africa was the “largest, most severe and most complex Ebola epidemic” in history. Over 28,000 people were infected and over 11,000 people died before the countries were declared “Ebola-Free” in 2016. MedShare played a key role in combating the virus and in rebuilding health systems in West Africa by providing $3.6 million of urgently needed medical supplies and personal protective equipment to public hospitals and clinics in West Africa. I got a chance to see first-hand the impact of our work and the devastating aftermath of the Ebola outbreak when I traveled to Liberia in 2016, after the nation was declared Ebola-free.

These are but a few of the critical reminders of the importance of MedShare’s Disaster Relief Program which focuses on preparedness and relief. When disasters strike communities around the world, MedShare can respond effectively by equipping first responders in the immediate aftermath of a natural or man-influenced disaster. The healthcare infrastructure often no longer functions creating bottlenecks for effective humanitarian aid. Recovery from disasters takes years, gaps emerge after initial response has waned. As recovery unfolds, MedShare supports boots-on-the-ground practitioners and often-overwhelmed healthcare facilities, local institutions and governments with long-term recovery efforts that provide quality care following a disaster.

Since 2010, MedShare has responded to over 29 disasters across 37 countries, serving more than 8.3 million patients with $35 million dollars in aid, thanks to the generous support of our partners and donors. Unfortunately, it is not a question of if, but when the next disaster will strike. As a result of our ongoing disaster preparedness efforts, MedShare is positioned to respond quickly and provide the relief necessary to communities devastated by disasters so that they can begin to heal.

Please support our efforts by donating at www.medshare.org.