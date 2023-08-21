By Hannah E. Jones

Beekeeping, foraging, forestry — these are just a few topics that will be covered in the Dunwoody Nature Center’s (DNC) new Master Naturalists course, a 10-week nature education program.

Kicking off on Sept. 13, this adult education course will provide a space for folks who are passionate about the environment to learn additional conservation skills. The program is offered in partnership with the UGA Warnell School of Forestry & Natural Resources.

The course is crafted to equip participants with the information and skills needed to improve their community by sharing their knowledge and engaging in other local efforts.

Through a combination of lectures and hands-on activities, participants will learn a wide range of green topics, including urban wildlife management, plant identification, stream ecology, beekeeping and more. Each Wednesday, one or more local experts will lead a class or field trip, including representatives from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Amphibian Foundation, Forest Commission and others.

Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the class is limited to 24 participants. About half the spots are still available. The program costs $375 for members and $400 for nonmembers.

“I do think it’s really important that we offer these opportunities for adults … Life gets so busy,” DNC Program Manager Chloe Green said. “Offering programs like the Master Naturalist is a fun and easy way for people to get out into nature [and learn] without having to be affiliated with a university. It’s promoting that environmental literacy, which is part of our mission, and getting people excited and passionate about environmental stewardship.”

Green describes this as a versatile program, teaching participants the skills necessary to identify and remove invasive plants from their neighborhood park or promote healthy pollinator populations.

Ultimately, the team hopes this program serves as a catalyst to expand and strengthen grassroots environmental efforts around metro Atlanta by equipping community members with the skills needed to become changemakers in their neighborhoods.

“I want people to feel excited, inspired and continue spreading that environmental awareness and passion for the environment with those around them,” Green said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the DNC’s new Master Naturalists course, click here.