Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Angered by ongoing speculation of a possible Republican-led state takeover of his county’s elections process, Fulton County Chair Robb Pitts lashed out Tuesday, vowing to fight any such tactic.

“They’re trying to set the stage for a hostile takeover of our election system because they want a political win to appease believers of a big lie, which had been my greatest fear,” Pitts said at his news conference Tuesday.

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.