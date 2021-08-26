Fulton County nixes cap for emergency rental assistance requests

Fulton County nixes cap for emergency rental assistance requestsDowntown Atlanta's Fulton County government building. (Credit: Google Maps)
Fulton County officials announced during a Wednesday press conference that tenants in need of emergency assistance money can now request as much as they need, lifting restrictions that had capped the maximum total payment at $9,000.
Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts also revealed that renters now could seek emergency rental and utility assistance funds for up to 18 months, up from the previously imposed six-month limit.
