Fulton-state showdown intensifies over local election management

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

The opening salvo over who ultimately will control elections in Georgia’s largest county has been fired.

Speculation has been mounting for weeks over whether the General Assembly is close to taking over the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections. The board is in the cross-hairs of Georgia elections czar Brad Raffensperger for alleged mismanagement. Meanwhile, a group of senators also are questioning the board’s leadership and want an accounting of its top manager’s performance.

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.