Georgia legislative roundtable talks: What should you expect in 2021?
Join Dentons’ Georgia government affairs team for an interactive webinar as we prepare for the Georgia General Assembly to convene. During this program, a panel of Georgia legislators on both sides of the aisle will discuss major political efforts, predict the top issues that will define 2021 and analyze the impact of potential legislation across various industries.
This webinar will be the first in a series of conversations hosted by our Georgia government affairs team, as we track legislation and hear from political leaders throughout Georgia. Stay tuned for details on our upcoming webinars.
Speakers
- Representative James Beverly – House Minority Leader
- Senator Steve Gooch – Senate Majority Whip
- Representative Jodi Lott – Governor’s Floor Leader
- Senator Elena Parent – Senate Minority Caucus Chair
Moderator
- Edward H. Lindsey Jr. – Partner, Atlanta
