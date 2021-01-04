Georgia legislative roundtable talks: What should you expect in 2021?

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Date and time:

Start: January 8, 2021, 2:00 PM EST

End: January 8, 2021, 2:45 PM EST

Location: Via Webinar

Join Dentons’ Georgia government affairs team for an interactive webinar as we prepare for the Georgia General Assembly to convene. During this program, a panel of Georgia legislators on both sides of the aisle will discuss major political efforts, predict the top issues that will define 2021 and analyze the impact of potential legislation across various industries.

This webinar will be the first in a series of conversations hosted by our Georgia government affairs team, as we track legislation and hear from political leaders throughout Georgia. Stay tuned for details on our upcoming webinars.

Speakers

Representative James Beverly – House Minority Leader

– House Minority Leader Senator Steve Gooch – Senate Majority Whip

– Senate Majority Whip Representative Jodi Lott – Governor’s Floor Leader

– Governor’s Floor Leader Senator Elena Parent – Senate Minority Caucus Chair

Moderator

Questions

Please contact Maddie Holihan at maddie.holihan@dentons.com.