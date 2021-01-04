LOADING

Georgia legislative roundtable talks: What should you expect in 2021?

Dentons
Dentons January 4, 2021 3:40 pm
Date and time:
Start: January 8, 2021, 2:00 PM EST
End: January 8, 2021, 2:45 PM EST
Location: Via Webinar

Join Dentons’ Georgia government affairs team for an interactive webinar as we prepare for the Georgia General Assembly to convene. During this program, a panel of Georgia legislators on both sides of the aisle will discuss major political efforts, predict the top issues that will define 2021 and analyze the impact of potential legislation across various industries.

This webinar will be the first in a series of conversations hosted by our Georgia government affairs team, as we track legislation and hear from political leaders throughout Georgia. Stay tuned for details on our upcoming webinars.

Stay up-to-date with all updates and guidance from our Public Policy team by visiting our Soapbox blog here and signing up for future alerts here.

Speakers

  • Representative James Beverly – House Minority Leader
  • Senator Steve Gooch – Senate Majority Whip
  • Representative Jodi Lott – Governor’s Floor Leader
  • Senator Elena Parent – Senate Minority Caucus Chair

Moderator

Questions

Please contact Maddie Holihan at maddie.holihan@dentons.com.

