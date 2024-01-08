In the heart of Georgia’s economic landscape lies a powerful catalyst for growth – the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC). The GMSDC is state of Georgia’s leading supplier diversity and minority business development organization. For nearly 50 years, the GMSDC has fostered economic growth through strategic alliances between certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) firms and corporations. These partnerships not only amplify opportunities for underrepresented businesses but also enrich the broader ecosystem, contributing to a more vibrant and resilient economy.

The essence of GMSDC lies in its commitment to bridge the gap between minority-owned businesses striving for growth opportunities and corporations seeking diverse suppliers. Today, the GMSDC serves over 400 corporations either headquartered in Georgia or with a significant presence here and more than 1,200 certified MBE firms from every imaginable segment, category, skill set and specialty.

At the core of GMSDC’s mission is the empowerment of minority-owned businesses, providing them with resources, support and access to corporate supply chains. The GMSDC hosts conferences and receptions, schedules matchmaking and networking events, conducts a comprehensive series of training sessions and workshops, and provides sourcing support to the GMSDC family, all with the end goal of bringing business partners together to do better business. These partnerships forged through GMSDC aren’t just a boon for the involved parties; they benefit the larger community and economy. By empowering minority businesses, the GMSDC aids in job creation, economic development and wealth generation within historically underserved communities. The organization’s stakeholders transacts $10 billion in revenues annually, supports nearly 100,000 jobs in the US economy and contributes to an economic impact of $20 billion.



The journey towards a more equitable and prosperous economy is ongoing and the GMSDC stands at the forefront, spearheading this transformation, one partnership at a time. Through its unwavering commitment to fostering meaningful connections, driving innovation and leveling the playing field, the Council continues to pave the way for a future where diversity is not just embraced but celebrated as a catalyst for economic success. For more information and/or to get engaged with the GMSDC, please visit www.gmsdc.org.

This is sponsored content.