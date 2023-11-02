The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for its 2024 Preservation Awards.

The awards honor projects and people in the state who have made “significant contributions to the field of historic preservation.”

The awards have various categories recognizing rehabilitation, sustainable rehabilitation, restoration, preservation, stewardship and “preservation service.”

The 2023 award-winners included five Atlanta projects: the Capitol View Apartments, Revival Lofts, Westview Abbey & Mausoleum, the Zuber-Jarrell House, and a house at 788 Lake Ave. in Inman Park.

The submission deadline for the 2024 awards is Dec. 1. The winners will be announced April 20, 2024.

For more details and a nomination form, see the Georgia Trust website.