As we approach the holiday season, it’s important to remember the significance of Thanksgiving and its impact on our communities. At Goodwill of North Georgia, we believe that Thanksgiving is not just about the food and festivities but also about coming together with gratitude and appreciation for what we have and have to give.

We at Goodwill of North Georgia are thankful for the support we receive from our community. Last year, we collected more than 8 million donations. These donations have helped us positively impact the lives of individuals and families in need throughout North Georgia.

One of the ways we do this is through our job training and employment programs. In 2023, the organization placed more than 22,000 people into jobs. We firmly believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve their full potential, and our 14 career service centers are ready to help individuals overcome barriers to employment and succeed in the workforce.

This Thanksgiving, we encourage you to take a moment to reflect on what you are thankful for and consider giving back to your community. Whether volunteering your time, donating, or simply expressing gratitude to those around you, every act of kindness can make a difference.

At Goodwill of North Georgia, we are committed to building stronger communities through the power of putting people to work, and we are thankful for the support of our community in achieving this mission. We wish you a happy and meaningful Thanksgiving filled with gratitude, love, and compassion.

