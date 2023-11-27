As we prepare for the holiday season, it is essential to remember the true essence of this time of year – giving back to those in need. On November 28th, we celebrate Giving Tuesday, a day specifically designated for this purpose.

At Goodwill of North Georgia, we take pride in being a part of this global movement, which encourages individuals to give back to their communities and support the causes they are passionate about.

This Giving Tuesday, we invite you to help us achieve our mission of putting people to work by donating your gently used items to one of our more than 100 donation centers. Last year, we collected more than 8 million donations, and your support can make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most.

Melanie Rust’s journey to finding employment was challenging. After losing her job, she sought help from the Goodwill Career Center in Oakwood, where she underwent Job Readiness Training (JRT) under the guidance of experienced professionals. Melanie’s enthusiasm and eagerness to learn helped her gain the skills she needed to secure a job she loves. Today, as an Activity Coordinator Assistant at Manor Lake Assisted Living Facility, Melanie thrives and excels in her role. Her success story is a testament to the power of job readiness training and the invaluable support of dedicated job coaches provided by Goodwill of North Georgia.

After moving to Austell from South Carolina, Vashanun Powell was determined to find new job opportunities. His search led him to Goodwill’s Smyrna Career Center, where he registered for their services. Within two weeks, Vashanun received three job offers, with Employer Solutions Resources ultimately hiring him on the spot at a hiring event. Vashanun is grateful for the services provided by the Goodwill Career Center and credits Lead Career Coach Monique Washington for helping him find his new job.

Whether you can give a little or a lot, every donation and act of kindness counts. Together, we can positively impact our communities and help those who need it most.

To find your local Goodwill Donation Center, visit https://goodwillng.org/ways-to-support/donate-goods/.

