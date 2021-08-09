Going Al Fresco: Restaurants Turn Parking Spaces into Dining Spots

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Paul Donsky and Jo-Leigh Warren

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, restaurants across metro Atlanta faced a crushing dilemma. How could they serve customers and stay in business while indoor dining was off limits or severely restricted?

Some savvy eateries found a solution in an unlikely place: the parking lot. They moved tables to the asphalt, erected umbrellas, tents, and large canopies, and even set up heating lamps to keep patrons warm during the winter. More on what’s next for this trend in metro Atlanta at What’s Next ATL.

This is sponsored content.