Community Leaders Appointed to Strengthen the Organization’s Commitment to Workforce Development & Economic Mobility

Goodwill of North Georgia, the nation’s top Goodwill for linking jobseekers with employment, is pleased to announce that two new board members, recruited in collaboration with Korn Ferry, have begun service on the Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2023. Their fresh viewpoints and knowledge will help advance the organization’s goal of getting people back to work.

The new board members, elected for a 3-year term, include:

Aiten Musavea McPherson, Partner, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.

Aiten McPherson is a commercial litigation partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, LLP (“BCLP”) who helps companies and individuals navigate high value, complex disputes arising out of contract disputes, mergers, acquisitions, partnership and shareholder disputes, false advertising claims, and transactions involving allegations of fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract. In addition to her commercial litigation practice, McPherson frequently litigates claims arising out of employment relationships, including defending employers from discrimination claims brought under Title VII, the ADEA, and ADA, and wage and hour claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Before joining BCLP, McPherson worked at Ernst & Young LLP, advising clients on performance, change management, and reward issues. Outside of work, she is active in the community and serves as a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta and on the advisory committee for the Atlanta Legal Aid. McPherson is also involved in the University of Georgia School of Law Mentorship Program, helping to mentor first and second year law students who are seeking to enter the practice of law.

“I chose Goodwill because I love the organization’s mission of helping people become self-sufficient and giving them the necessary skills to confidently provide for themselves and their families.”

Clyde E. Mize, Jr., Partner, Goggans Stutzman Hudson Wilson Mize, LLP.

Clyde E. Mize Jr. is a partner at Goggans Stutzman Hudson Wilson, LLP, specializing in real estate law. His expertise includes affordable housing, multifamily housing, commercial real estate, commercial leasing, and residential real estate. Mize provides legal representation to clients in all aspects of real estate transactions, including acquisitions, developments, and financing sales. In addition, he is an active member of the Atlanta real estate community, frequently speaking on various aspects of the financial and real estate industries.

Before moving to Atlanta in 2002, Mize practiced law in Chicago, providing legal counsel on real estate, zoning, and construction matters.

“As a young person from an economically challenged background, I benefitted immensely from enrichment programs and an internship through which I learned soft and hard skills, broadened my worldview, and was encouraged to set and achieve goals. Goodwill of North Georgia is providing the same opportunities to individuals within our community. I am humbled and honored to serve.”

Additionally, Keith Parker, president and chief executive officer of Goodwill of North Georgia, announces the appointment of Goodwill’s board officers for the fiscal year 2024. Board officers include:

Dr. Kofi Smith (Chair) – President and CEO of Keystone Management, LLC

Dr. DeRetta Cole Rhodes (Vice Chair) – EVP/Chief People Capital Officer for the Atlanta Braves

Ed Ferguson (Treasurer) – Managing Director/Investments, Branch Manager – Stifel Financial Corporation, Raymond James & Associates

Winnifer Thomas-Cox (Secretary) – Managing Director, Accenture Song

Accenture Song Kirk Halpern (Immediate Past Chair) Founder & CEO, Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors

Goodwill of North Georgia serves a 45-county territory with 100+ stores and donation centers. The organization also operates 14 career centers to support job training and placement services offered free of charge to tens of thousands of North Georgia job seekers. In fiscal year 2023, Goodwill of North Georgia was recognized as the number one Goodwill in the nation when it comes to people employed, helping more than 22,000 North Georgians get connected with jobs. Through the career centers and training programs, Goodwill serves veterans, people with disabilities, youth, single parents, the under-employed, people with criminal backgrounds, and anyone else looking for work. To learn more about Goodwill of North Georgia’s career services and job training programs, please visit www.goodwillng.org.

