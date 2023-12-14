Tyeisha Marshall found herself in a challenging situation when she was eight years into a 20-year sentence at Arrendale State Prison. She knew that she would need a job to make a successful comeback, but that would be tough considering her criminal record.

Fortunately, someone referred her to the Welding program offered by Goodwill of North Georgia. This program, in collaboration with North Georgia Technical College and sponsored by Georgia Mountains Regional Commission Workforce Development, is a work-based learning program designed to provide participants such as Marshall with industry-recognized welding skills along with soft skills like workplace etiquette.

Marshall found the program to be surprisingly interesting. “I learned that I like welding, which is something I never thought I would do. I wasn’t the type of girl who worked with power tools or did manual labor,” she says. As she learned the ins and outs of welding, added new skills to her résumé, and learned how to interview with an employer, Marshall realized that welding was her ticket to a comeback.

After completing the program, Marshall was hired as a welder for Fanello Industries, Inc. Her colleagues helped her learn the ropes, and she now wields a welding gun with confidence. One thing she loves about her job is the family-like atmosphere; someone is always there to help her if she needs it, and her colleagues are very friendly and supportive.

Marshall is already planning her next career move, hoping to advance her welding techniques with additional courses at North Georgia Technical College. “I never thought I would do something like this because I’m kind of girly,” she laughs. “But I really like it here. This company rewards hard work, and I’ve already earned a raise. I want to see how far I can go.” With a combination of soft skills and technical skills, Marshall is eagerly embracing her second chance at life and a promising career. She is a true embodiment of a successful comeback.

