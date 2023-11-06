Veterans Day, previously known as Armistice Day, is a U.S. legal holiday that honors the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. As the holiday approaches, Goodwill of North Georgia takes pride in our commitment to supporting veterans in the community. Our mission of putting people to work includes understanding the unique challenges veterans face when transitioning from military to civilian life.

At Goodwill, we understand the importance of providing tailored support to our veterans. Our programs and services are designed to help veterans transition into civilian life. One such program is our First Choice Veterans Program. In this program, we assess the skills and work experience of our veterans. We then partner with local employers to find an appropriate position for a “working interview” – a paid, two to six-week trial period. If it’s a good match, the veteran is hired long-term. With the support of the Veterans Administration, Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, and hundreds of employers, we are committed to ensuring that every veteran has the opportunity to come home to a job.

Nathan Oliver, a Marine veteran who served in Iraq, faced challenges upon his return to civilian life that resulted in him being incarcerated. However, upon his release, he was referred to Goodwill by the Veterans Court and met with Greg Bradley, Goodwill’s Veterans Coordinator. Greg helped Nathan navigate benefits and facilitated his entry into Goodwill’s Welding program. Nathan completed the program, earned his certification, and secured employment as a maintenance technician at Ceramic Tile Services. Nathan continues to thank Goodwill for the opportunity provided to him.

Gary Lucas, a Vietnam veteran, found it challenging to find a job after moving to Georgia to assist his sister. However, after being referred to Goodwill’s Veterans Outreach Coordinator, he entered the Job Readiness Training program and quickly became a mentor to others. With the help of Goodwill, Gary landed a job with Spectra Flooring and is already up for a promotion. Despite missing his life in Florida, Gary is grateful for the opportunities he’s had with Goodwill and encourages others to take advantage of chances to grow.

At Goodwill of North Georgia, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to achieve their full potential. By providing tailored employment services, supportive services, and community partnerships, we are helping veterans successfully transition to civilian life and find meaningful employment. We are honored to serve those who have served our country, and we remain committed to supporting veterans in the community. When your service ends, our mission begins.

This is sponsored content.