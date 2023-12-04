After undergoing a complete internal renovation, the Winder Goodwill celebrated its grand reopening on Thursday, November 30. The Goodwill of North Georgia team worked tirelessly to revamp the shopping, donating, and working experience for everyone supporting the nonprofit.

The Winder store and donation center have been serving the community since 2007. Now, with its newly renovated interior, residents of Winder and the surrounding areas could look forward to an even better shopping and donation experience. The store is located at 39 East May Street, Suite J in Winder.

Guests were invited to shop at the newly renovated store, which featured fresh paint colors, new wall graphics, flooring, and energy-saving LED lighting. The new goods section was dedicated to newly packaged goods, such as snacks and drinks, and constantly changed with new, special-value items.

Elaine Armstrong, Vice President of Marketing at Goodwill of North Georgia, said, “The goal is to enhance the shopping, donating, and working experience for all. For a long time, the community has cherished the Winder store and donation center. Recently, it underwent a redesign and revitalization process so that people could continue to donate and shop while we could keep supporting our job seekers.”

Goodwill successfully renovated several other stores last year, including Cobb Parkway, Covington, Fayetteville, Hickory Flat, Northside, Jonesboro, Douglasville, Conyers, and Powder Springs. On February 16, the nonprofit celebrated the grand reopening of its oldest retail location in West End and had planned to continue refreshing other locations in the coming months.

Customers who shop at Goodwill support the nonprofit’s mission to Put People to Work. When items are sold in stores or online, those profits are used to fund skills training programs and job placement services.

Last year, Goodwill had helped more than 22,000 North Georgians secure jobs, with plans to help even more people get a job, a better job, or a career this year. With continued donations and support, that mission remains possible.

