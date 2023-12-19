Goodwill of North Georgia is excited to announce its 2023 Holiday Gifting Guide, which helps shoppers find affordable and unique in-store items as well as rare items exclusively available on ShopGoodwill.com.

Inflation has been impacting consumers’ budgets, so Goodwill of North Georgia aims to offer affordable gift ideas. Their guide suggests considerate gift options that won’t cost a fortune and may even be valued more than the Goodwill price tag.

The Gifting Guide offers a range of unique options that won’t break the bank, including items priced under $20. These options include various mug styles, home decor items such as lamps and nightstands, clothes from popular brands such as Levis and Ralph Lauren, vintage computer accessories that are ideal for building your own PC, rare shoes, gently used golf clubs, and other sporting equipment. There’s something for everyone, and all of these items make great gifts.

Elaine Armstrong, the Vice President of Marketing, reminds shoppers that holiday shopping doesn’t have to be expensive. “Goodwill of North Georgia offers many affordable options online and in-store for everyone on your list for less than $20. This guide can provide direction and help you find the perfect gift without breaking the bank.”

Goodwill would like to remind shoppers that they have an alternative option for finding treasures by browsing ShopGoodwill.com. The website has trained specialists who perform the “treasure hunt” for you. Items like jewelry, rare art, collectables, memorabilia, musical instruments, vintage electronics, children’s toys and more are available every day – and shoppers can browse online. Recently buyers discovered two rare impressionist pieces of art that would be welcome in anyone’s holiday stocking.

Goodwill’s Holiday Gift Guide should prove to be a useful tool this holiday season and shoppers can expect a new edition of the Guide in 2024. Goodwill is also a great resource to find something for that Ugly Sweater Party, holiday décor, something for your furry family members and even gift wrap.

In addition to finding one-of-a-kind items, when you shop at Goodwill, you’re actively supporting the organization’s 14 career centers located throughout North Georgia. In 2023, this organization helped more than 22,000 North Georgians find new employment opportunities.

###Goodwill of North Georgia serves a 45-county territory with 100+ stores and donation centers. The organization also operates 14 career centers to support job training and placement services offered free of charge to tens of thousands of North Georgia job seekers. In fiscal year 2023, Goodwill of North Georgia was recognized as the number one Goodwill in the nation when it comes to people employed, helping more than 22,000 North Georgians get connected with jobs. Through the career centers and training programs, Goodwill serves veterans, people with disabilities, youth, single parents, the under-employed, people with criminal backgrounds, and anyone else looking for work. To learn more about Goodwill of North Georgia’s career services and job training programs, please visit www.goodwillng.org.

This is sponsored content.