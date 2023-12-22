As the founder of HelpingUkraine.us, I often find myself reflecting on the incredible journey we’ve undertaken since the onset of the military conflict in Ukraine. From the very beginning, our mission has been clear — help Ukraine. As the war rages on, we have adapted and refocused our efforts to address the evolving needs of the citizens caught in the crossfire. Today, I am excited to share not only the milestones we’ve achieved but also a groundbreaking announcement that marks a new chapter in our commitment to aiding the people of Ukraine.

In the face of adversity, HelpingUkraine.us and its dedicated partners have worked tirelessly to provide aid and relief to those affected. Our accomplishments, with the help and partnerships of churches and Rotary Clubs, thus far are a testament to the unwavering spirit of our team and the generosity of our supporters.

We have delivered thousands of blankets, 400 wood-burning stoves, 80 generators to 50 villages, two ambulances, two transport vehicles, and more than $4 million in medical supplies and equipment. The impact extends to the very fabric of Ukrainian communities — from the distribution of 4.5 tons of potatoes to our generators powering three orphanages, three regional hospitals, 24 Hope Centers, and 13 community water pumps that aid hundreds of thousands of people.

A highlight of our recent efforts was the opportunity to send hundreds of children living at the war front to a summer camp in the Carpathian Mountains back in June. Amidst the chaos of conflict, these children found solace, safety, and moments of joy away from the trauma of war. It is in these gestures that we see the resilience of the human spirit and the power of collective action.

In the wake of these accomplishments, I am thrilled to announce a new and ambitious endeavor — a $50,000 matching fund that will be in place until the end of the year. This matching fund is not just a financial commitment; it is an invitation for our community to double the impact of their generosity. Every dollar donated during this period will be matched, creating a powerful momentum to fuel our ongoing and evolving projects.

Emory Morsberger is the founder of HelpingUkraine.us.

Working alongside Olga Gorman, Ukrainian-American and project coordinator for HelpingUkraine.us, we have identified 10 new projects that we are eager to fund in the coming year. The past week alone saw funds allocated to purchase a vehicle for transporting wounded Ukrainians in Adiienka, and another deposit was made to send children to a camp in the mountains in January and February. This camp, organized by the Good Samaritan Foundation and directed by our team member, chaplain, and child psychologist, Marina Serdichenko, out of Odesa People’s Church, specializes in rehabilitating and providing therapy to traumatized children with a team of mental health professionals on staff.

Looking ahead, HelpingUkraine.us is gearing up to send funds to the de-occupied territory of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region for a Social Bakery project. In a country often referred to as the “breadbasket of the world,” this initiative is symbolic of our commitment to not only provide sustenance but also create opportunities for the community. The bakery aims to produce food and provide employment and nourishment to an entire town.

As we enjoy the holiday season and approach the new year, HelpingUkraine.us is charging ahead with renewed determination and a newly emerged focus on helping children. While kids in the U.S. eagerly write letters to Santa and look forward to opening gifts, Ukrainian kids long to return to their normal lives.

With numerous projects in the pipeline and ongoing implementations, we are dedicated to making a lasting impact on the lives of those in need. Fundable projects we are working on include drilling wells to pump clean water to several small villages, orphan housing and assistance, funding and creating day centers for school children, and supporting mental health professionals to offer psychological assistance to children.

I am grateful for the support that has brought us this far. Together, let us continue to spread love and provide hope. I urge you to consider donating during this season of — a contribution that will be doubled through our matching fund. The journey continues, and the impact is limitless.

Help us. Help them.