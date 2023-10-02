Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations have become increasingly important for investors, stakeholders, and businesses as a way to measure a company’s sustainability, ethical practices, and long-term viability.

Increasing ESG scores has become ever more important for several reasons, as it signifies a company’s commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices and has various benefits, including being often seen as more resilient, attractive to investors, and better positioned to navigate complex and rapidly changing business landscapes.

How can Atlanta businesses increase their ESG scores while simultaneously helping low-income families?

Danielle Richie is the Southeast Regional Account Manager for the nonprofit PCs for People. There she builds strategic partnerships aimed at promoting digital inclusion which directly contributes to social equity and environmental sustainability.

Organizations often pair with nonprofits to collaborate on various initiatives that align with their corporate social responsibility (CSR), sustainability, and community engagement goals. Sometimes, they may miss the opportunity to collaborate with nonprofits to achieve multiple ESG goals. Many nonprofits, such as PCs for People, offer an excellent example of how social and environmental initiatives can align with ESG principles.

Since 1998, the nonprofit PCs for People has been on a mission to increase digital inclusion, bridging the digital divide. The organization’s primary goal is to provide affordable technology resources, internet access, and digital literacy training to underserved communities and individuals who may not have easy access to technology. They’re able to achieve the mission by partnering with organizations providing no-cost e-recycling services to organizations across the United States. The organization just recently made an entry into Atlanta thanks to the support of Microsoft and Cox.

Electronic devices received from organizations are refurbished and reused, providing affordable computers to low-income individuals, families, and other nonprofits. Offering these computers at reduced prices enables more people to access technology for educational, employment, and personal purposes. Since its inception, PCs for People has distributed over 260,000 computers, connected 92,000 households to the internet, and kept 13,000,000 pounds of waste out of landfills.

Improving ESG scores while bridging the digital divide is a simple yet impactful endeavor that aligns with both social responsibility and sustainability goals. Here’s how companies can achieve this dual objective:

1. Responsible E-Waste Management: Companies can responsibly manage e-waste by recycling and refurbishing electronic devices. PCs for People offers a no-cost pickup service for e-recyclables to refurbish and recycle items following NAID (National Association for Information Destruction) processing. This addresses environmental concerns and aligns with ESG principles, particularly under the “Environmental” pillar.

2. Invest in Digital Inclusion Initiatives: Companies can invest in projects that provide access to digital technologies, internet connectivity, and digital literacy training in underserved communities. Partnering with PCs for People utilizing the no-cost e-recycling service provides access to technology for many low-income individuals. These initiatives directly address social concerns by bridging the digital divide and can positively impact ESG scores, particularly under the “Social” pillar.

3. Collaborate with Nonprofits: Partnering with organizations that focus on digital inclusion can leverage their expertise and resources. PCs for People offers the opportunity to help your organization host a Community(Company) Retired Technology Collection Drive. These collaborations can enhance a company’s social impact and contribute positively to its ESG performance.

4. Support Educational Initiatives: Companies can offer scholarships, grants, or resources to nonprofits that prioritize technology and digital skills development. This contributes to bridging the digital divide and supports community growth.

5. Transparency and Reporting: Transparently communicate your company’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and improve ESG performance to stakeholders. PCs for People provides all e-recycling partners with an annual Impact Report showcasing the organization’s achievements and outcomes to the community served and the earth. Regular reporting on these initiatives demonstrates commitment and progress.

6. Employee Engagement: Engage employees in volunteering for digital inclusion initiatives, which can enhance employee satisfaction, community relations, and social impact efforts. PCs for People offers a flexible opportunity for organizations and individuals to volunteer 5 days per week. Volunteers enjoy learning about the refurbishment and recycling process. The intrinsic reward that comes along with it is priceless.

7. Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborate with governments, nonprofits, and other businesses to develop comprehensive strategies for digital inclusion. PCs for People has collaborated with cities to create Digital Equity Plans. Such partnerships can pool resources and expertise for more effective impact.

Ultimately, improving ESG scores while bridging the digital divide requires a holistic approach that integrates social, environmental, and governance considerations. By aligning digital inclusion initiatives with broader ESG goals, Atlanta-based companies can drive positive change while demonstrating their commitment to sustainable and socially responsible business practices.

Atlanta, come see us in action! Take a tour of the newest PCs for People facility located at 422 Thornton Rd. in Douglasville.

Click here to contact Danielle Richie or, to learn more, visit www.pcsforpeople.org.