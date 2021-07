As the federal eviction moratorium edges toward its July 31 expiration, nearly a fifth of metro Atlanta renters are behind on rent. Those with arrears owe an average of $3,891, according to a New York Times analysis.

Of the 11-county metro Atlanta region, Clayton County has the highest proportion of renters owing back rent, with 25.4 percent behind on monthly payments. Renters there who owe their landlords checks are behind by an average of $3,433, per the report.

