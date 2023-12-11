To anyone who has stepped onto the Atlanta BeltLine over the past few years, the beauty of this linear park hits you right between the eyes. New York may have its vaunted High Line, but no one has something as impactful as the BeltLine that provides both refreshing access to nature and a vital footpath that safely moves millions of commuters, exercise seekers and others out for a shaded stroll over and under Atlanta’s notoriously dangerous street grid.

Walter Brown, serves as the founding board president of Better Atlanta Transit. A native Atlantan, he is a former senior VP of Jamestown Properties, a co-founder of Green Street Properties, past chairman of the Georgia Solar Energy Association, a senior manager at the Southface Energy Institute, a green real estate development consultant and transportation advisor.

In spite of all the obvious benefits of the current BeltLine, its thriving businesses and the enjoyment of all Atlantans of every age, color and income level, why are we hellbent on squandering nearly a quarter-billion dollars and chopping down all of the shade trees and meadows that are the heart and soul of the BeltLine to make way for a 40-foot wide, concrete and steel extension of the nearly empty Atlanta Streetcar. Even worse will be the continuous safety fences and limited crossing points required for the fast-moving train system. They have gotten it completely wrong.

Why are they doing this? Apparently because it was always in the plan — and maybe it will help justify the failed streetcar. And, since this is just the first phase of a planned $2.5-billion-dollar system along the entire 22-mile loop, the entire linear park experience is severely threatened.

While originally conceived in the 1990s as a Rail-To-Trail project in the City’s Parks Master Plan, a more recent student project proposed a light-rail system encircling the City with no provision for a linear path. Then the Emerald Necklace Study, commissioned by the Trust for Public Land, made a strong case for deploying the BeltLine as a heavily planted multi-use trail connecting parks and neighborhoods across the City while also discussing the challenges of adding light rail on the narrow corridor.

Without any rail and with very little real anticipation of it, the BeltLine has become a phenomenally successful linear park corridor, capturing the imagination of millions of diverse citizens and surpassing even the wildest predictions for commercial and residential investment along its growing reach. The BeltLine is now a famously and breathtakingly lovely green ribbon that has become all of Atlanta’s front porch.

In a city that is suffering from constant tree canopy loss and the brutal heat island effects of climate change, this rapidly maturing tree canopy provides essential shade and comfort to its users. And, every mature tree on the BeltLine absorbs thousands of gallons of stormwater every year and significantly reduces air temperatures.

Yet Rail on the BeltLine just will not go away and is now a serious threat we must all rise up to address or lose control of this remarkable asset rightfully owned by the citizens of Atlanta and shared with the entire region.

One practical alternative is to simply expand the capacity of the current overcrowded BeltLine with a separate cycle track. Thousands of faster, wheeled vehicles would easily overwhelm the most exaggerated ridership numbers ginned up to justify the streetcar while saving the valuable tree canopy that provides comforting shade to thousands. Adding a separate track also makes extra space available for the much lower-cost micro-mobility technologies of the future while saving hundreds of mature shade trees and acres of flower-filled meadows.

A rendering of how the streetcar on the BeltLine could look was included in IDOM’s report on Best Practices for the BeltLine Streetcar. (Special: Atlanta BeltLine Inc. and MARTA.)

Because the broad community is not aware of the recently approved plans to permanently destroy the current BeltLine, Better Atlanta Transit was formed to bring attention to these potentially irreversible choices being made now. We need to slow down this rushed decision-making process and seek new ideas. Let’s talk about much smarter and less expensive transit alternatives, including innovative, smaller-scale autonomous vehicles that could provide all-weather and lower-cost travel options in the same space as electric bikes and scooters.

And, we must honestly discuss matters of equitable distribution of precious tax dollars and admit that BeltLine rail is sucking a vastly unfair portion of More MARTA funding away from many more valid transit priorities — from a list of 77 original ideas down to just a handful because of the incredible cost of this one outdated fixed rail project.

We support a robust transit system, and MARTA’s more reasonable plans offering lower-cost options like BRT to more transit-dependent areas of the City make a lot of sense. We also believe the definition of transit needs to be broadened to include the vast array of new micro-mobility options being embraced worldwide.

We hope you will join the conversation and stand with us to Save Our BeltLine and imagine better Atlanta transit for all.