Goodwill of North Georgia is organizing a Back-to-School Job and Resource Fair on Aug. 1 at the Old National Career Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, just in time for the upcoming school year. The event offers attendees access to potential career opportunities and helpful resources.

The organization will provide hygiene kits, non-perishable food items, and various school supplies to assist parents in need. This aid is aimed at helping parents provide their children with the tools necessary for a successful school year. Companies such as Marriott, Marta, Department of Corrections, Fastenal, and Global Concessions will also attend, offering job opportunities.

In 2022, Goodwill of North Georgia connected 16,254 job seekers with employment that resulted in an average wage of $15.17, producing an economic output of $696.5 million. Last month, the organization placed more than 2,900 people in jobs – 81 percent of those being living wage positions. From 2012 through 2022, the organization had 183,056 job placements and an economic output of $8.9 billion.

In light of the Bureau of Labor Statistics report indicating an increase in layoffs for Black workers in June, job assistance is crucial. Atlanta has the most significant wage gap in the country between white and black families, which makes it difficult for some parents to afford school essentials, groceries, utility bills, and rent. Goodwill’s Back-to-School Job and Resource Fair aims to ease parents’ financial burden by providing school necessities, allowing them to allocate resources to other items such as bookbags, uniforms, sports gear, and hairstyles. This support will help students return to school with the confidence to tackle the new school year.

Agencies in attendance will provide utility assistance, food stamp screening, school supply giveaways, free toiletries, mental health services, veterans assistance, and HIV/STD screenings. Attendees can access these resources to ensure a successful school year for their children.

Goodwill provides various services to support job seekers in their pursuit of employment. With the help of its 14 career centers, they offer assistance with job searches, resume writing, and skills training. Visit your local Goodwill of North Georgia Career Center to learn more.

This is sponsored content.