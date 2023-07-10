By Jared Teutsch, Executive Director

Georgia is a diverse state, both in terms of its habitats and its people … from the mountains to the coast and everywhere in between. Georgia is also one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and metro Atlanta is at the epicenter of this growth. As people continue flocking to Atlanta, the need for knowledgeable conservation professionals will continue to grow. We need leaders who can creatively address Georgia’s myriad of environmental challenges – from climate change, to habitat loss and degradation, to air and water pollution, to equitable access to parks and greenspaces, and more. Georgia Audubon, in partnership with other conservation organizations, is working to build the next generation of environmental leaders that not only reflect the state’s diverse population but also are well equipped to build a more resilient future for Atlanta and beyond.

Through a grant from National Audubon, Georgia Audubon is offering a Conservation Careers Series. The series is free and open to all, but it is specifically designed for high school students and young adults interested in exploring different career and academic paths in conservation, including higher education and apprenticeships, as well as careers in nonprofits, private businesses, and government roles.

The Conservation Careers Series features a diversity of conservation professionals sharing the paths they took to get to their positions, what a typical work day looks like, and answering questions about their careers and career paths. The goal of this series is to pique the interest of students in environmental-focused careers and provide students with continued opportunities to get involved in developmental programs toward these positions. This virtual program is for everyone, and you can join as a class, as a teacher, a student, a parent, or a curious mind. You can learn more or register for upcoming fall sessions at https://www.georgiaaudubon.org/conservation-career-resources.html. To view past episodes, visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBwxsKyFS2ssveAYmbsheijgmy27OBgCQ.

For students looking for a deeper dive into conservation careers, Georgia Audubon offers the school-year-long Georgia Urban Ecologists (GUE) Program in partnership with other conservation nonprofits. Designed for students in grades 8 through 12, Georgia Urban Ecologists meet one Saturday a month to discover Georgia’s diverse ecology in both natural and urban spaces. Perfect for students interested in science and conservation careers, or those who just enjoy being outside in nature, the Georgia Urban Ecologists program provides students with opportunities to learn alongside experts in the field, participate in hands-on experiences, and establish a network of environmental professionals while having fun with their peers.



For the 2023/2024 school year, Georgia Audubon is excited to offer this program in Atlanta, Athens-Clarke County, and newly launching this fall, a coastal cohort in Brunswick. Registration for this popular program will begin in August at https://www.georgiaaudubon.org/gue.html.

Through these and other exciting programs that are on the horizon, Georgia Audubon is working to introduce a diversity of youth and young adults to a variety of conservation careers with the goal of creating future conservation-minded leaders to creatively address the many environmental challenges facing our state.

This is sponsored content.