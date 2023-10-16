Lenox Mall and Phipps Plaza are all in for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Saturday, Oct. 21, Lenox Square will host the annual Susan G. Komen Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk, which is complemented by Shop with a Purpose camping happening at the two shopping centers all month.

Susan G. Komen is a national breast cancer organization founded in 1982 that raises money for research and spreads awareness for breast cancer. It was named after Susan G. Komen, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 33 and died three years later.

The Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk is active in more than 50 locations across the U.S. The Georgia walk has been ongoing since 2015 and has seen thousands gather in Buckhead to raise money and awareness for breast cancer, one of the most common cancers in the nation.

Lindsey Jones, Area Director of Marketing for Lenox Square & Phipps Plaza, says she’s excited about the event.

“When it comes to the event that morning, you’ll see that there’s a lot of survivors and a lot of people that have been personally impacted by breast cancer,” Jones said. “So, it’s really an impressive way to talk about breast cancer and research and raise money to continue to support the cause.”

Money raised each year for the event ranges from half a million to a million dollars, Jones said. According to the website, the 2023 Komen Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk has already raised more than $610,000 and has a goal of $670,000.

More than 4,000 people have registered for the walk so far. The walk starts at Lenox and goes down Peachtree to Piedmont before turning around and finishing back at Lenox.

“The morning is incredibly magical… You’ll see a lot of emotions that morning, both happy and celebrating survivors and remembering those who have passed,” Jones said.

At the event, there will be a survivor’s area where survivors can gather and embrace one another. There will also be a remembrance area where attendees can write a note in remembrance of a loved one who died from the disease.

Of the multiple initiatives and funds to receive funds raised from this event is the Susan G. Komen’s Stand for H.E.R initiative (Health Equity Revolution), which is described as “a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the Black community.”

The Susan G. Komen website lists a few of the disparities in breast cancer for Black women:

Black women are about 40% more likely to die of breast cancer than white women.

Black women have a lower 5-year relative breast cancer survival rate compared to white women.

Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at a younger age, at later stages, and with more aggressive types of breast cancer than white women.

These ultimately led to the H.E.R. initiative, which aims to “decrease breast cancer disparities in the Black community by 25% beginning in the U.S. metropolitan areas where inequalities are greatest”. One of these metropolitan areas, according to the site, is Atlanta.

In addition to the MORE THAN PINK Walk, Lenox Mall and Phipps Plaza have introduced Shop with a Purpose in the last few years and found success.

The initiative sees shoppers who donate $10 or more during the month of October to Susan G. Komen — a world-leading breast cancer organization — receive a digital savings pass that unlocks up to 25% off from participating stores at both centers, according to a press release.

“I think it’s important to note that one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. So, I think breast cancer touches more than most people think and realize.

Jones hopes between the walk and the shopping campaign, plenty of awareness and funds will be raised for a cause virtually anybody can get behind.

Signups for the walk are still open, and the campaign at the shopping centers will continue through the end of the month.