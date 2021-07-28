LOADING

Atlanta Civic Circle Democracy

Lieutenant governor uses baseball to highlight the importance of inclusion

Ben Abrams July 28, 2021 5:09 pm
Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan wants to use his GOP 2.0 movement to rebuild the Republican party with the goal of winning elections with empathy and real leadership. He sees a vacuum of leadership in the Republican party and realizes that many conservatives see the divisive tone and strategy from de facto party leaders – including former U.S. President Donald Trump – as an unsustainable solution.

The last eight months show that Duncan may be right. Last November, Trump lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. Roughly two months later, Republicans lost control of the Senate by losing both run-off elections for Georgia’s senate seats to Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.

