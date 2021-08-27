Ludacris to headline voting rights rally and concert this Saturday

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Fifty-eight years ago this Saturday a young Atlanta minister stepped up to a podium to address a crowd that filled the length of the two-mile National Mall in Washington, D.C.

They had gathered from around the country for the March on Washington, a protest against civil rights abuses and employment discrimination. They wanted to hear words of inspiration. They got much more. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech became the signature anthem for the Civil Rights Movement.

On Saturday, Atlantans will mark the anniversary with a voting rights rally and concert at Centennial Park.

