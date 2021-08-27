Ludacris to headline voting rights rally and concert this Saturday

Ludacris to headline voting rights rally and concert this SaturdayWords from Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech. Photo by LeeAnn Cline via Unsplash.
Fifty-eight years ago this Saturday a young Atlanta minister stepped up to a podium to address a crowd that filled the length of the two-mile National Mall in Washington, D.C.
They had gathered from around the country for the March on Washington, a protest against civil rights abuses and employment discrimination. They wanted to hear words of inspiration. They got much more. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech became the signature anthem for the Civil Rights Movement.
On Saturday, Atlantans will mark the anniversary with a voting rights rally and concert at Centennial Park.
Leave a Comment