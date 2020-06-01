MAC Statement Regarding National Dialogue on Race

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Attributed to Deisha Barnett, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Metro Atlanta Chamber

It’s been a tough month. Watching what has happened in our own state, our own city and across the country has been painful. We firmly believe that in metro Atlanta, our differences are our strength. In Atlanta, we come together, we engage in tough conversations, we find solutions and we work together to make our community — and the world — better. We are proud to be called the ‘Black Mecca’ and an international community that welcomes everyone, regardless of race, origin, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed. This is a legacy that we are committed to holding up and preserving.