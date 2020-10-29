MARTA Launches Pilot Program With Uber

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

MARTAConnect Will Provide Rides on Election Day to Customers Impacted by Reduced Bus Routes; Will Continue After Nov. 3 During Planned and Unplanned Interruptions on Rail System

By MARTA

MARTA is partnering with Uber for a one-year pilot program to provide customers greater flexibility and more options for their transportation needs when normal MARTA service is disrupted. MARTAConnect will offer on-demand app-based rides for customers during specific planned and unplanned rail service disruptions that require supplemental bus transportation.

“MARTA is proud to launch this program on Election Day, recognizing that we serve 20 percent fewer polling locations across our jurisdictions while we are still in Essential Bus Service due to COVID-19. MARTAConnect2Vote will help ensure that customers trying to reach the 99 polling places on suspended bus routes can vote,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “Moving forward, MARTAConnect will be a great resource for riders to keep them moving when we undergo state of good repair work on the system or when unforeseen service issues arise.”

Customers unable to get to their polling precinct due to a suspended bus route can access a link to a two-trip $16 voucher ($8 per trip) that can be downloaded to their Uber app and used to subsidize their trip to and from the polls. The voucher works only for the 99 voting precincts not covered by the Essential Service Plan, and the customer is responsible for any amount over $8 per trip. The voucher is valid from 5 a.m. until midnight on Nov. 3 and the eligible precincts have been geo-fenced to ensure vouchers are used for their intended purpose. Visit www.itsmarta.com/MARTAConnect for a list of eligible polling places and information on other transportation options if your precinct is not listed.

After Election Day, MARTAConnect will be available to customers impacted by planned or unplanned service disruptions on the rail system that require supplemental bus transportation. Planned disruptions include state of good repair work such as scheduled track maintenance, and unplanned disruptions include situations such as a power outage or a trespasser on the tracks. During these disruptions, MARTA will provide an Uber voucher so customers may travel to the next rail station that isn’t impacted and continue their trip. The voucher will range from $3 to $10 and be geo-fenced to the station or stations impacted. If a customer chooses to take Uber to their destination rather than return to the rail system, they will be responsible for any cost beyond the value of the voucher.

“Uber is proud to partner with MARTA to help transport citizens to and from the polls so that they can exercise their constitutional right to vote,” said David Reich, Head of Uber Transit. “This program demonstrates MARTA’s continued commitment to serving their community with innovative solutions that put their riders first.”

The MARTAConnect2Vote voucher is available now for download but is not valid until Nov. 3. Subsequent vouchers will be available for use during planned disruptions and when unplanned disruptions arise. Customers can access a link to the MARTAConnect voucher on the platforms below and should contact MARTA’s Customer Care Center at 404-848-5000 with any questions.

www.itsmarta.com/MARTAConnect

MyCommute Alerts

Twitter – @MARTASERVICE

This is sponsored content.