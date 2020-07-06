MARTA Takes Additional Safety Measures to Protect Customers and Employees as Pandemic Concerns Persist

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Customer Mask Distribution, State-of-the-Art Cleaning Technology Part of Authority’s Commitment to Providing Safe Public Transit

By MARTA

MARTA is reinforcing its commitment to do everything possible to fight COVID-19 by distributing free masks to customers at transit stations beginning on Monday, July 6.

MARTA will deploy staff and volunteers to hand out as many as two million disposable masks at its rail stations and bus bays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend masks be worn to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have instituted safety precautions and new cleaning protocols in order to continue providing essential transit service while protecting our customers and employees,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “We are now asking our customers to join us in helping to stop the spread of this virus by wearing a mask while on MARTA. We appreciate those riders who are wearing masks and understand you may not have access to masks or there may be a day you forget yours. We want you to know we’ve got you covered and to please take and wear a mask before boarding a bus or train.”

MARTA’s mask giveaway for customers will kick off between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on weekdays. It will be expanded to weeknights and weekends, based on ridership demand. The program is expected to continue until further notice or public health recommendations change.

Customers needing a mask should look for a uniformed MARTA station agent or Transit Ambassador wearing a red “Team MARTA” shirt. To ensure everyone’s safety, each customer will select an individual mask from a tissue-like dispenser. Volunteers from transit advocacy groups including the MARTA Army and the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition are also planning to participate.

MARTA is constantly working to prevent the spread of the virus by requiring all employees, contractors and visitors to wear masks while on MARTA property or in a MARTA vehicle, and by using state-of-the-art cleaning technology to thoroughly disinfect all buses, trains, and facilities.

MARTA uses electrostatic sprayers to clean and sanitize its entire fleet of approximately 500 buses every evening and disinfect high touch surfaces on 200 buses throughout the day. MARTA’s rail cars are lightly cleaned while in-service and disinfected each night. The sprayers make frequent daily sanitizing of high touch areas in MARTA’s 38 rail stations easier and more efficient than the standard wipe down method.

As we work together to provide a safe transit experience, MARTA asks that all customers wear masks, either their own or one provided by MARTA, and practice social distancing while on the system.

This is sponsored content.