MARTA to Subsidize Uber Rides to Polls for Runoff Election

Voters Impacted by Reduced Bus Routes Can Use MARTAConnect on Jan. 5

MARTA will again partner with Uber to offer subsidized rides to the polls for the runoff election on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. MARTAConnect2Vote is available to customers who are unable to reach their polling precincts due to reduced bus service implemented during the pandemic.

“Customers impacted by Essential Bus Service due to COVID-19 used this subsidy to get to the polls to vote in the November election, so we thought it important to offer it again,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “After the runoff, this one-year pilot program with Uber will provide subsidized rides whenever normal MARTA service is disrupted.”

Customers unable to get to their polling place due to a suspended bus route can access a link to a two-trip $16 subsidy ($8 per trip) that can be downloaded to their Uber app and used to facilitate their trip to and from the polls. The subsidy works only for the 99 voting precincts not covered by the Essential Service Plan. The customer is responsible for any amount over $8 per trip and will not receive a credit for any trip less than $8. MARTAConnect2Vote is valid from 5 a.m. until midnight on Jan. 5 and the eligible precincts have been geo-fenced to ensure subsidies are used for their intended purpose. Visit www.itsmarta.com/MARTAConnect for a list of eligible polling places.

The MARTAConnect2Vote Uber subsidy is available now for download but is not valid until Jan. 5. Later subsidies will be available for use during specific planned and unplanned rail service disruptions that require supplemental bus transportation. Customers can access a link to MARTAConnect on the platforms below and should contact MARTA’s Customer Care Center at 404-848-5000 with any questions.

www.itsmarta.com/MARTAConnect

MyCommute Alerts

Twitter – @MARTASERVICE

